Tata Altroz production starts at Pune plant

Tata Motors is gearing up for the launch of the Altroz which has already been officially teased a couple of times in the past. Now the company has rolled out its first unit out of the Pune, Maharashtra based facility. The media trials of the new model will be held on 5-6 December 2019.

The Tata Altroz was showcased as the 45X concept at the Auto Expo 2018. Later-on, it made debut at the Geneva Motor Show 2019 in its near-production form which revealed all the necessary details about its exterior styling. A few months down the line, the company teased its interiors revealing cabin details such as dual-tone grey and black interior scheme, flat-bottom steering wheel with silver inserts and white stitching, modern-looking semi-digital instrument cluster, cruise control functionality and much more.

In terms of exterior, Tata Altroz will make use of all the current trendy features such as projector headlamps, fog lamps and daytime running LEDs in a separate housing, 16-inch machined alloy wheels and LED inserts in the tail lamps. Following the footsteps of the Harrier, it will sport dual-tone paint jobs along with piano black treatment running across the boot lid.

The Tata Altroz is the company's second vehicle (after Harrier) to be designed under the IMPACT design 2.0 philosophy. It is based on the Tata's new Agile Light Flexible Advanced (ALFA) arc platform which will spawn out numerous future sub-4 metre Tata models.

The Tata Altroz will use three engine options namely - a 1.2-litre petrol unit of the Tiago, a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol unit and a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel unit. These engines will come mated to a standard 5-speed manual transmission carried over from the Tigor. While a 5-speed AMT may be added to it in the later stage.

Commenting on the roll-out, Mr. Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors said-

We are thrilled to roll-out yet another class defining product from the plant today. The ALTROZ is our first product that will be launched on the all-new ALFA platform and we believe that it will raise the bar for vehicles across the premium hatchback segment, come 2020.

Expect Tata Altroz to retail in the range of INR 5-8 lakh (ex-showroom).