Tata Motors Support Setting up of Vehicle Scrapping Facility in Ahmedabad

Tata Motors has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Gujarat as a part of the Investment Promotion Activity through the Ports and Transport Department, to support setting up a Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) in Ahmedabad.
The scrappage centre will have the capacity of recycling up to 36,000 vehicles (passenger as well as commercial) a year. The MoU was signed at the Investor Summit in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, in the presence of Hon'ble Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, Mr. Nitin Gadkari, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Gujarat, Mr. Vijay Rupani, and other delegates from Government of Gujarat and Government of India.
Also Read: Tata HBX Micro SUV & Volkswagen Vitrus Spied Testing Together - VIDEO
Ports and Transport Department will support in facilitating the necessary approvals as per the rules and regulations of the State Government of Gujarat and the draft vehicle scrappage policy released by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) for setting up of the RVSF.
It will address the intent of all stakeholders with benefits such as low import bill for scrap and crude oil, job opportunities for MSMEs, the possibility of upside in new vehicle sales for OEMs, low operation cost for vehicle owners, safer and cleaner vehicles for consumers and a sustainable environment for all. Tata Motors will set up the scrapping centre in association with a partner.
Also Read: Tata Nexon EV & New Tata Tigor EV Showed Side-by-Side in Teaser Video
Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Girish Wagh, Executive Director & President – Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said:
We are delighted to support this initiative through a partner for the setting up of the scrapping facility (RVSF) in Ahmedabad. It is indeed a historic step for Tata Motors as the company announces its participation in the vehicle scrapping space. Appropriate scrapping of end-of-life vehicles will have sustained benefits for the ecosystem stakeholders and the environment alike. The scrappage policy by the MoRTH is a welcome move and a step in the right direction to promote safer and cleaner vehicles in India, and it is a crucial step in building a circular economy. As a responsible corporate, Tata Motors is committed to a sustainable future and look forward to supporting this initiative through this association with the Government of Gujarat.