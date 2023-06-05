Suzuki Motorcycle India’s Domestic Products Now E20-Compliant

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation has announced the launch of E20-compliant V-Strom SX, Gixxer 250 series and Burgman Street EX. Following this futuristic announcement, Suzuki’s all domestic two-wheeler products will be able to run on petrol having an ethanol blend of up to 20%.

Currently, the company sells the recently launched E20 compliant Gixxer series, Access 125, Avenis, and Burgman Street through its authorized dealerships. From the 3rd week of June 2023, the V-Strom SX, Gixxer 250 series and Burgman Street EX will also be available at all Suzuki Premium dealerships as part of the E20 compliant product line-up that also meets the latest emission standards.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Devashish Handa, Executive Vice President, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said: