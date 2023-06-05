Suzuki Motorcycle India’s Domestic Products Now E20-Compliant

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation has announced the launch of E20-compliant V-Strom SX, Gixxer 250 series and Burgman Street EX. Following this futuristic announcement, Suzuki’s all domestic two-wheeler products will be able to run on petrol having an ethanol blend of up to 20%.
Currently, the company sells the recently launched E20 compliant Gixxer series, Access 125, Avenis, and Burgman Street through its authorized dealerships. From the 3rd week of June 2023, the V-Strom SX, Gixxer 250 series and Burgman Street EX will also be available at all Suzuki Premium dealerships as part of the E20 compliant product line-up that also meets the latest emission standards.
Commenting on the launch, Mr. Devashish Handa, Executive Vice President, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said:
We are proud to share that our entire domestic product portfolio is now E20 compliant. This positive shift is quite ahead of the timeline stated by the Government of India for the two-wheeler industry. While we continue to cater to the diverse demands of our customers, as a responsible company we are also committed to reducing the carbon footprint for cleaner and greener tomorrow. This is one more tangible step in line with our commitment towards manufacturing models that contribute towards sustainability and deliver superior riding experience.