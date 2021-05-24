Suzuki Jimny LWB to get 1.4-litre Turbo-Petrol Mill From Swift Sport

Earlier, we reported that Suzuki is working on the new Jimny LWB, which will be powered by a turbocharged gasoline mill. The carmaker is planning to offer the Jimny LWB a more potent petrol engine to counter the increased weight and size. As per some recent international media reports, the upcoming Suzuki Jimny LWB is likely to be powered by a 1.4-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol unit which currently does duties on Swift Sport offered in foreign markets. Right now, this 1.4-litre turbo petrol mill is offered as the ICE-only powertrain, but the Jimny LWB will reportedly even get a mild-hybrid system with this turbocharged gasoline mill.

The Suzuki Swift Sport powered by the aforementioned 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine develops 127bhp of maximum power and 235 Nm of peak torque. These power figures seem to be okay for the new Suzuki Jimny LWB. We expect that the carmaker will tweak the engine to make it compatible with a mild hybrid system, which will also help to improve its overall fuel efficiency.

It’s pretty early to say whether the upcoming India-spec 5-door Jimny will get this engine or not. Currently, the three-door model of the SUV that is offered in foreign markets is propelled by a 1.5-litre NA gasoline unit that shreds out 101bhp of peak power and 130 Nm of twisting force. The same engine is also likely to power the India-spec Jimny because this engine is already offered on several Maruti cars like Ciaz, S-Cross, XL6, Vitara Brezza and Ertiga. This will surely help the carmaker price the upcoming SUV aggressively in our market. In terms of dimensions, the new Suzuki Jimny LWB will be 300mm longer compared to the regular version. The upcoming LWB variant will be 3,850 mm long, 1,645 mm wide, 1,730 mm tall and will have a wheelbase of 2,550. The sub-4-metre length will help Maruti Suzuki benefit from lower GST. The Suzuki SUV will stand 210 mm above the ground.

The Suzuki Jimny LWB will employ some changes in terms of styling. It is likely to get a redesigned grille upfront replacing the current 5-slat vertical grille. The new Suzuki Jimny LWB is expected to make its global debut by the end of this year or early 2022.

