Suzuki Hayabusa Now OBD2-A Compliant, Gets New Colours Too

Suzuki Hayabusa in India is now OBD2-A compliant. The legendary motorcycle has also received new colour options.

Suzuki Hayabusa now features two-tone colors by adopting different colors for the main body and small parts around the front air intakes, on the side cowlings, and in the rear section. The third generation model, which is designed keeping in mind the dynamic preferences of modern-day riders, will now come in a range of 3 bold and stunning colours- Metallic Thunder Gray/ Candy Daring Red, Metallic Mat Black No. 2/ Glass Sparkle Black and Pearl Vigor Blue/ Pearl Brilliant White.

Mr. Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are grateful for the love that the enthusiasts have shown towards the third generation Hayabusa in India. The motorcycle enjoys a cult status in the motorcycling world not only for its styling but also because of its unmatched performance. Almost all the units which were assembled at our Gurgaon plant since its launch have been sold in record time across the country. Looking at this overwhelming response, we decided to introduce the new colour range and OBD2-A compliant model of this iconic Suzuki motorcycle. These new colours add another layer of style and sophistication to the already legendary motorcycle. We are confident that the new shades will also be adored by the motorcycle enthusiasts in the country."

The Suzuki Hayabusa with its dazzling array of new colours retails at INR 1,690,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and will be available in India from 7 th April 2023. The motorcycle can be purchased from any of the company’s big bike showrooms across the country.