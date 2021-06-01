All-new Suzuki Hayabusa 2nd Batch Arriving Soon in India

The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa is one of the biggest bike launches of this year. In India, it retails at Rs 16.04 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Surprisingly, the first batch of the new 'Busa sold out in just two days of its official launch. The customers of the first 101 units of the motorcycle will get a complimentary rear seat cowl.

As per recent reports, the second batch of the new-gen Suzuki Hayabusa will arrive in India by July or August 2021. The bookings of the second batch are likely to commence by next month. The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa is powered by a 1,340cc, 4-pot mill, which develops 190bhp of peak power and 150 Nm of twisting force. The updated powertrain of the bike gets new connecting rods, new fuel injectors and lighter pistons.

Also Read: 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa w/ Akrapovic Exhaust Looks & Sounds Beautiful

The previous-gen version was tuned to offer power and torque outputs of 197bhp and 150 Nm respectively. One can see that the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa is 7bhp less powerful compared to that of the old-gen model. However, it is claimed to offer stronger torque delivery. It can attain an electronically limited top speed of 299kmph.

The new-gen model of the bike sits on a twin-spar aluminium frame, and it weighs 2kgs lighter than the last-gen Hayabusa. Suspension duties are done by Showa units with tweaked components and mechanism. Compared to the old-gen model, the all-new Suzuki Hayabusa comes loaded with several advanced features like cruise control, three power modes, cornering ABS, 10 levels of anti-wheelie control, traction control, three levels of engine brake control, launch control and hill hold control.

It also employs features like an LED headlamp, a new TFT coloured display, a new symmetrical twin silencer exhaust system, an LED taillight, LED side blinkers and much more. In terms of dimensions, the new-gen Suzuki Hayabusa is 2180 mm long, 735 mm wide and 1165 mm tall. As expected, the all-new model of the motorcycle is getting an amazing response from enthusiasts around the country. The bikemaker has made its top-selling supersport tourer a more anticipating package by introducing several convenience features.

For more Suzuki news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

Source