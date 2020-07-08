Suzuki Gixxer 250 BS6 gets its first price hike - IAB Report

Along with the prices of the Gixxer SF 250 BS6, Suzuki has also increased the price of the Gixxer 250 BS6. The quarter-litre naked motorcycle now costs INR 1,65,441*.

The Suzuki Gixxer 250 BS6 was launched in late May 2020 for INR 1,63,400*. It is available only in a single variant. Now, it has received its first price hike of INR 2,041. The features and specifications of the motorbike remain unaltered.

Model Old BS6 Price* New BS6 Price* Price Hike Gixxer 250 BS6 INR 1,63,400 INR 1,65,441 INR 2,041

The Suzuki Gixxer 250 BS6 is available in two colour options - Metallic Matte Silver/Metallic Matte Black (dual-tone) and Metallic Matte Black. Both of them cost the same - INR 1,65,441*.

The BS6-compliant Suzuki Gixxer 250 uses a revised 249cc single-cylinder engine which comes equipped with SOCS (Suzuki Oil Cooling System). It produces 26.5 PS of power at 7300 rpm and 22.2 Nm of torque at 7300 rpm. The bike comes with a 6-speed gearbox.

The Suzuki Gixxer 250 BS6 has a single-piece full-LED headlamp that gels with the bike’s streetfighter stance. Also, the sculpted fuel tank and elongated fuel tank extensions enhance the motorcycle’s overall visual appeal. Undoubtedly, it is one of the best-looking motorbikes in the segment. Some of the other key features are:

Single-piece tubular-type handlebar that provides an upright and relaxed riding posture

Fully-digital instrument cluster

LED taillamp

Split seats

Dual-barrel exhaust for a gruntier exhaust note

Brushed finish alloy wheels

Dual-channel ABS for enhanced braking

In other news, the exhaust system of the Suzuki Intruder 250 has been leaked via patent images. The Japanese two-wheeler giant filed the patent application in November 2018. As of now, there’s no solid information regarding the Suzuki Intruder 250 launch.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi