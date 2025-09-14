Suzuki AVENIS Teams Up with Naruto Shippuden for Anime-Inspired Collaboration

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), the two-wheeler arm of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, has announced a unique collaboration with Naruto Shippuden, the legendary Japanese anime series, for its sporty scooter – the Suzuki AVENIS. The partnership was unveiled at the ‘Mela! Mela! Anime Japan!!’ festival in New Delhi, marking the first time SMIPL has blended the worlds of mobility and anime culture.

Anime has become a strong cultural wave among Indian youth, symbolising individuality, creativity, and bold self-expression. By teaming up with Naruto Shippuden, Suzuki aims to bring one of anime’s most iconic characters closer to young riders who connect with both the spirit of anime and the sporty character of the AVENIS.

The AVENIS has already carved its niche with its sharp design, agility, and youthful appeal. Pairing it with Naruto’s “never-give-up” energy creates a natural synergy, reflecting a fresh, spirited identity for a new generation of scooter enthusiasts.

To kick off the collaboration, Suzuki showcased the AVENIS x Naruto Shippuden edition at the Anime Japan festival, held on 13–14 September 2025 in New Delhi. The event, which celebrates Japanese culture through anime, food, and immersive experiences, provided the perfect stage to engage with fans and highlight this bold partnership.

This association not only underlines Suzuki’s effort to connect with youth culture but also adds a new dimension of personality to the AVENIS, giving riders a scooter that stands for both style and performance with a dash of anime flair.

With this move, SMIPL is betting big on lifestyle-led mobility, ensuring that the AVENIS doesn’t just turn heads on the road, but also sparks excitement among anime and motorcycle communities alike.