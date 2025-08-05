Suzuki Avenis Gets Sportier with New Dual-Tone Colour Option

Suzuki Motorcycle India has rolled out a vibrant new dual-tone colour option for its popular 125cc scooter — the Avenis. Aimed at the next-gen rider, the fresh Metallic Matte Platinum Silver No. 2 / Glass Sparkle Black finish enhances the scooter’s sporty and aggressive appeal. This new shade joins the existing palette that includes Glossy Sparkle Black / Pearl Glacier White, Pearl Mira Red, and Glossy Sparkle Black.

Under the skin, the Suzuki Avenis continues to be powered by a 124.3cc BS6 OBD-2B compliant engine delivering 8.7 PS and 10 Nm, paired with Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) tech for an ideal balance of power and fuel efficiency.

Design highlights include body-mounted LED headlamps, edgy graphics, split grab rails, and a digital console. Practicality is also key — the Avenis features a front box with USB charging, 21.8L under-seat storage, external fuel cap, and a sporty long seat. Suspension duties are handled by a telescopic setup at the front and a Combined Brake System ensures safe braking.

The Avenis is priced at ₹91,400 for the Standard Edition and ₹93,200 for the Ride Connect Edition (ex-showroom Delhi). Suzuki is also offering attractive finance options, including up to 100% loan and zero hypothecation*, as part of its Suzuki Riding Fest.