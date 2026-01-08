Ather 450X Gets Infinite Cruise via OTA Update

Ather Energy has rolled out Infinite Cruise on the Ather 450X, further strengthening its software-first approach to electric two-wheelers. The feature is being introduced through an over-the-air (OTA) update and will be available as a standard feature, with riders notified directly on the scooter’s dashboard.

Originally unveiled on the Ather Apex 450 at Ather Community Day in August 2025, Infinite Cruise has been developed specifically for Indian riding conditions. Unlike conventional cruise control systems that are designed for steady highway speeds, Ather’s solution is optimised for urban environments, where scooters frequently operate below 30 kmph amid dense traffic and constantly changing road conditions.

Once activated, Infinite Cruise remains persistently engaged, even when the rider brakes or accelerates. The system dynamically recalibrates to the new speed, allowing seamless cruising through stop-and-go traffic with reduced throttle input and lower rider fatigue. It operates across a wide speed range of 10 kmph to 90 kmph, covering scenarios traditionally outside the scope of cruise control.

The feature integrates multiple sub-systems, including CityCruise for adapting to traffic flow, Hill Control for maintaining steady speeds on inclines and descents using regenerative braking via Ather’s Magic Braking Algorithm, and Crawl Control for stable low-speed riding on rough surfaces. Multimode Traction Control further enhances grip on wet or slippery roads.

Ather has also confirmed that over 44,000 existing Ather 450X owners who purchased their scooters from January 1, 2025 onwards will receive Infinite Cruise, underlining the brand’s focus on backward compatibility and long-term product support.

The Ather 450X is priced from ₹1,47,998 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru), and continues to evolve through regular software updates.