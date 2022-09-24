Stylish & Sporty 2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP Edition Launched

Yamaha has launched the 2022 Aerox 155 MotoGP Edition in India. The stylish and sportier-looking scooter has been priced at Rs 1.41 lakh (ex-showroom).

Drawing inspiration from the colour scheme of the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP M1 motorcycle, the Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP Edition gets an all-black colour treatment along with Yamaha MotoGP branding on the visor, front apron, front mudguard, side panels, rear panels and the ‘X’ Centre Motif.

The Yamaha Aerox 155 is powered by a 155cc engine equipped with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA). Mated to a CVT transmission, the liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve motor produces a max power output of 15 PS at 8,000rpm with 13.9 Nm of peak torque produced at 6,500rpm.

Key features of the Aerox 155 include - Single Channel ABS, 14-inch wheels with Wider 140mm rear tyre, Bluetooth Enabled Y-Connect App, LED Headlight / LED Taillight, 24.5 Litre Under seat storage, External Fuel Lid.