Spinny Launches one-of-its-kind Spinny Park in Pune

Spinny, a used car buying and selling platform in India, announced the launch of Spinny Park, a one-of-its-kind experiential hub, at Post Wakad near Hinjewadi village, Pune. The park concept enhances the car-buying experience for customers in the city, through its handpicked car collection and expansive, state-of-the-art space.

The new Park is spread across a total area spanning 3 acres. It can board a huge assortment of cars, including over 500 Spinny Assured cars and Spinny Max pre-owned luxury cars, with an open space to explore, choose and test drive the cars.

Spinny in Pune has been catering home deliveries and doorstep inspections to nearby cities including Solapur, Aurangabad, and Ratnagiri to name a few. Since February 2020, the start of operations in Pune, Spinny has facilitated over 25,000 car buying and selling transactions accounting for over 10% of Pune’s used car market share.

Spinny also launched its flagship & India’s largest experiential hub in Bengaluru last year.

Spinny operates more than 57 car hubs across the country with a total parking capacity of over 12,000 cars. In Pune, Spinny was already operating 4 car hubs with a total parking capacity of over 800 cars at any given point. With the addition of Spinny Park Pune, the total capacity in the city will reach over 1300 cars.