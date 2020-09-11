Skoda Rapid TSI AT teaser video reveals the launch date - Check inside

Skoda has released a teaser video of the upcoming Rapid TSI AT. The short clip does not contain the new sedan but it does reveal the launch date of the car in the Indian market.

Skoda started accepting bookings for the Rapid TSI AT last month. Interested buyers can make their reservations by paying a refundable token amount of INR 25,000. The bookings can be made either by visiting any Skoda dealership across the country or online via the company’s official website.

Apart from opening its order books for the Skoda Rapid AT, the company had also announced that the deliveries of the new sedan will commence from 18 September. While the exact launch date was not revealed, the delivery date did give us a hint.

Well, Skoda has now confirmed the Rapid TSI AT launch date via a teaser video. The new car will finally break cover in the domestic market on 17 September. The launch event will be held digitally, thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As the name suggests, the biggest change in the new Skoda Rapid TSI AT will be the gearbox. Powered by the same 1.0-litre 3-cylinder TSI petrol engine that comes fitted in the Rapid MT variant, the new AT model will feature a 6-speed automatic transmission. This engine is a brand-new unit which can also be found in under the hoods of the new Polo and Vento. It produces 110 PS of maximum power and 175 Nm of peak torque. Skoda says that the new Rapid TSI AT can give a fuel economy of up to 16.24 km/l.

The other features of the upcoming Skoda Rapid TSI AT will be identical to that of the manual variant. It would come equipped with six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, and hill-hold assist. Also, an 8.0-inch Android-based touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, rear-view camera and automatic climate control would be found in the cabin.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Skoda updates and other four-wheeler news.