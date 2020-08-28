Skoda Rapid AT bookings start, deliveries to commence next month

Skoda has announced that it has started accepting bookings for the Rapid AT. Interested buyers can reserve the new car by paying a refundable token amount of INR 25,000. The bookings can be made either by visiting any Skoda dealership across the country or online via the company’s official website.

Apart from opening its order books for the Skoda Rapid AT, the company has also said that the deliveries of the new sedan will commence from 18 September.

Speaking about the new Skoda Rapid AT, Zac Hollis, Brand Director – Skoda Auto India, said:

The new Rapid AT will offer a compelling combination of the brand's timeless design ideals, unmatched performance, superior build quality, exemplary ‘value for money' proposition, and enhanced safety and security. It is deemed to be the best seller in its class, setting the benchmark for functionality, practicality, spaciousness, and convenience.

The Skoda Rapid AT will draw power from the same 1.0-litre 3-cylinder TSI petrol engine that comes fitted in the Rapid MT variant. This is a brand-new motor which can also be found in under the hoods of the new Polo and Vento. It is capable of producing 110 PS of maximum power and 175 Nm of peak torque. For the transmission, there will be a 6-speed automatic. The official fuel efficiency of the Skoda Rapid AT is said to be 16.24 km/l.

Apart from the 6-speed automatic transmission, no other changes are expected to be implemented in the new Skoda Rapid AT. Features such as an 8.0-inch Android-based touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, rear-view camera and automatic climate control would be found in its cabin. In terms of safety, there would be six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, and hill-hold assist.

In other news, Skoda launched the Rapid Rider Plus last month at INR 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The latest variant in the company’s Rapid TSI series gets the state-of-the-art 16.51cm colour touchscreen central infotainment system with SmartLink technology that is compatible with MirrorLink, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Skoda updates and other four-wheeler news.