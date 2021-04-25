Skoda Kushaq Rendered in Topless Avatar, Shouts Out Dynamism

A few weeks back, Czech carmaker Skoda revealed the production-spec version of its upcoming compact SUV Kushaq. In its segment, it will rub shoulders against the likes of Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta. The Kushaq is the first Skoda Auto Volkswagen India product under the India 2.0 strategy and is also the first vehicle to be underpinned by the MQB-A0-IN platform. This is a heavily localized version (with up to 95% local content) of VW Group's smallest modular platform.

Rendering artists around India have now started creating different versions of the upcoming Skoda SUV as per their imagination. Likewise, our in-house rendering artist, Soheb R Kalania, has also created a new convertible version of the Skoda Kushaq, and it looks quite impressive. In India, there’s no small compact SUV, which is offered as a convertible from the factory. The only SUV with such a body style we can think of is the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque.

This digital rendering of Kushaq with a drop-top looks quite nice and eye-catching. Being a convertible, this Kushaq has been completely stripped off its roof, which will give an airy and sunny experience to the passengers in the cabin. The Kushaq's four-door layout has also been given a miss for a two-door version, and we must say that the two-door styling suits the Skoda Kushaq quite well. The size of the front door has also been increased for easy ingress and egress.

Moreover, the stock 17-inch alloy wheels have been replaced with bigger 19-inch alloys from the Skoda Octavia vRS. Other than this, no changes have been made to the car. Talking about Skoda Kushaq, in terms of dimensions, the SUV is 4,225 mm long, 1,760 mm wide, 1,612 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,651 mm. It gets powered by 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI engines. The former develops 115 PS of power and 175 Nm of torque, while the latter is capable of shredding out power and torque outputs of 150 PS and 250 Nm.

Both engines will come coupled to a 6-speed MT as standard. For the automatic transmissions, the 1.0-litre TSI mill will be offered with a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, while the 1.5-litre TSI unit will come paired with a 7-speed DSG. Due to heavy localization and sharing of essential components with other models, Skoda should be able to position the Kushaq very aggressively in the market. We expect the prices to range between INR 10-16 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kushaq is expected to hit the market by May/June 2021.

