Skoda Rapid Onyx & Monte Carlo Get New Features

Skoda has introduced a few design updates for two trims of its entry-level sedan, the Rapid. The Skoda Rapid is available in six trims - Rider, Rider Plus, Ambition, Onyx, Style, and Monte Carlo. Out of these, only the mid-spec Onyx and top-spec Monte Carlo trims have been updated with new design elements. It is interesting to note that the updates have been brought without any changes to the price. Let's look at it in a little more detail.

The mid-spec Onxy trim has been updated with several silver accents on the outside. This includes a new silver cap for the ORVMs, a silver split lip spoiler along with a new silver strip running down the sides of the sedan that replaces black highlights that were offered previously. The silver treatment has also been extended to the roof, which was previously offered in body color. The Rapid Onyx variant also comes with gloss black alloy wheels. We will admit that the silver and blue (standard color for Onyx trim) color combination along with gloss black alloy wheels create a very unique look.

The top-spec Monte Carlo trim has also been adorned with a similar set of updates. The Rapid Monte Carlo is already a very smart and handsome looking sedan, thanks to the beautiful red shade that contrasts well with several blacked out elements. The Rapid Monte Carlo gets a gloss back grille, a rear diffuser, black ORVMs, a rear lip spoiler, dual-tone alloy wheels, blacked-out window surrounds and a contrasting black roof as well. It now additionally comes with a split lip spoiler on the front (same as the Onyx, only finished in black) and new side skirts as well.

There are no changes to the interior or to the equipment list on either variants of the Rapid. The Skoda Rapid is solely powered by a 1.0L TSI turbo-petrol engine that produces 110hp and 175N of torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Currently, the Rapid retails from INR 7.99 lakh to INR 13.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The Skoda Rapid rivals the likes of the Honda City, Hyundai Verna and the Volkswagen Vento.

The current-gen Skoda Rapid is nearing the end of it's lifecycle in India as it will be replaced by a brand new car towards the end of this year or early next year. The Skoda Rapid replacement will be a completely new and bigger sedan that will be based on the MQB-A0-IN platform. While it will carry over the current 1.0L TSI engine, the next-gen Rapid could also be offered with a larger 1.5L TSI engine that already does duty on bigger Skoda and Volkswagen cars. Like all other upcoming Skoda and Volkswagen cars, the new sedan will be part of VW Group's India 2.0 Project.

