Nissan Magnite Repair Estimate Equals to Cost of Hyundai Creta

Nissan Magnite is one of the newest entrants in the sub-4m compact-SUV space. It is also the cheapest offering of the Japanese carmaker in the country. However, repairing a Nissan Magnite is not as cheap as it is to buy one. We recently came across an incident where the owner was handed over a repair estimate of INR 21 lakh, which is equal to the price of the top-spec Hyundai Creta. The Magnite in the discussion here belongs to Indraharsha, who hails from Andhra Pradesh. As revealed by the owner, it is the XV Premium trim of the Magnite, and it gets a CVT box.

The ex-showroom price of this particular variant of the Nissan Magnite is INR 9.74 lakh, which is less than 50 per cent of the repair estimate handed over to the owner. Well, this isn’t an estimate for regular service. It is a bill for an accidental repair, instead. The owner shares that he met with an accident in March this year, as an APRTC bus crashed into his car. Fortunately, he walked out of the car without any injuries. However, the repair estimate has for sure injured his belief of affordable after-sales & services that were promised by Nissan to the Magnite customers.

Moreover, the Nissan dealer is now forcing the owner to pay at least 1 per cent of the total estimated cost of repair to provide him with the gate pass. The estimate was generated in the parking lot itself, but since it is exceeding 75 per cent of the total insured declared value, the car is being considered as a total loss.

Currently, the Nissan Magnite is on sale at a starting price of INR 5.59 lakh, which goes up to INR 9.90 lakh. There are two engine choices on offer – 1.0L NA petrol and 1.0L turbo-petrol. The former puts out 72 PS and 96 Nm, while the latter churns out a peak output of 100 PS and 160 Nm. The Magnite can be had with either a 5-speed MT or a CVT. However, the option of a CVT is exclusive to the Turbo variants.