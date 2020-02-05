Skoda Kodiaq petrol - Live From Auto Expo 2020

The Skoda Kodiaq petrol has been introduced in India at Auto Expo 2020. It will be launched later this year.

The Skoda Kodiaq seen here employs the 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 140 kW (190 PS) at 4,200-6,000 rpm and 320 Nm of torque at 1,500-4,200 rpm. The 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission and an AWD system work together to send drive to the wheels.

The display model is in the L&K trim and painted in the Lava Blue colour. Unlike the currently sold Skoda Kodiaq L&K diesel, this Skoda Kodiaq L&K petrol is equipped with 19-inch Sirius Anthracite alloy wheels. Other highlights include full-LED headlights, LED tail lights, Virtual Cockpit fully digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof with Bounce-Back system, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with SmartLink, 12-way electrically adjustable front seats with memory function, Stone Beige leather seats, 3-zone Climatronic automatic climate control system and Virtual Pedal with electrically controlled boot door,

Also included in the equipment list are some Simply Clever features like Power Nap Package, removable boot torch and umbrella storage. On the safety front, the Skoda Kodiaq petrol is equipped with a 360-degree view camera system, seven airbags, iBuzz, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Multi-Collision Braking (MKB).

The Skoda Kodiaq diesel will be discontinued in India by the end of next month. Around that time, the Skoda Kodiaq petrol will be launched. The former will likely make a comeback around a year from now, once its engine is upgraded to BS-VI. The Skoda Kodiaq competes with likes of Mitsubishi Outlander as well as the Honda CR-V, Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and Mahindra Alturas G4. Later this year, there will be a seven-seat imported SUV in our market - the VW Tiguan Allspace.

The Skoda Kodiaq diesel is currently available in Style and L&K trims. The former costs INR 35,36,599*, but till March 2020, it is available at a special price of INR 32,99,599*. The latter is priced at INR 36,78,599*.

*Ex-showroom