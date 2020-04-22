Skoda Kodiaq RS Challenge revealed, priced at INR 42 lakh

The Czech Republic has received a Skoda Kodiaq RS Challenge. It's a limited-edition model based on the Skoda Kodiaq RS, which is possibly an India-bound model.

The Skoda Kodiaq RS Challenge, unlike what its name suggests, has no performance upgrades over the Skoda Kodiaq RS. It's just about additional equipment. In addition to the features of the RS variant, the RS Challenge variant includes Assisted Ride 2.0 package, 9 airbags, heated steering wheel and 9.2-inch Columbus touchscreen infotainment system.

The Assisted Ride package comprises lane change assistant, lane maintenance assistant, traffic sign recognition, parking assistant, traffic jam assistant, emergency assistant and a digital instrument cluster with RS graphics.

Under the hood, the Skoda Kodiaq RS Challenge has the brand’s most powerful diesel engine. It’s a 2.0-litre bi-turbo four-cylinder diesel unit that dishes out 176 kW (240 PS) of maximum power and 500 Nm of torque maximum torque. The double-turbocharged diesel engine works in conjunction with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive system.

The Skoda Kodiaq RS Challenge can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 6.9 seconds. It has a top speed of 221 km/h. For those intrigued about the efficiency of this go-fast family hauler, the fuel economy rating is 16.12 km/l. The Skoda Kodiaq RS Challenge costs CZK 13,99,900, which converts to INR 42,43,360. Only 300 units have been put on sale.

Last year, it was reported that Skoda plans to launch the Kodiaq RS in India this year. However, given that it could cost anywhere between INR 40-45 lakh (ex-showroom) easily, we're still doubtful if the rumours are true.

Also Read: Insider gets a private preview of next-gen Skoda Fabia, talks about its design

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Skoda updates and other four-wheeler news.