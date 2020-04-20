Skoda Kliq could be the production Skoda Vision IN small SUV - IAB Report

The production Skoda Vision IN small SUV could be launched in India as the ‘Skoda Kliq’. Skoda has applied a trademark application for the name ‘Kliq’.

The Skoda Vision IN concept's production version will be the model of Volkswagen Group’s India 2.0 project. The company had previewed the concept at Auto Expo 2020. As indicated by the concept, a lot of exterior and interior elements will be shared with the European Skoda Kamiq, which sits on the MQB A0 platform.

The Skoda Kliq small SUV will have a much more aggressive design compared to the European Skoda Kamiq. The front end will be the key to its tougher impression. Higher ground clearance and a high-set, wide bonnet, large radiator grille with striking double slats, split headlights with larger and angrier upper lights and a more muscular bumper will ascertain a proper SUV look for the Indian model.

The platform of the production Skoda Vision IN will be MQB A0 IN, a low-cost version of the MQB A0. Expect two engine options to be available, a 1.0-litre TSI turbocharged three-cylinder petrol unit and a 1.5-litre TSI EVO turbocharged four-cylinder petrol unit.

The 1.0L TSI engine will likely produce 110 PS of maximum power and 175 Nm of maximum torque. The 1.5L TSI EVO engine will likely offer a maximum power of 150 PS and a maximum torque of 250 Nm. Expect 6-speed manual and 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic to be the transmission choices. Skoda may offer the latter with only the bigger engine. An AWD system won’t be available, which means that the upcoming small SUV from Skoda will be available as only a FWD SUV.

The production Skoda Vision IN's launch date is Q2 2021 (April-June 2021). Its main rivals will be the Kia Seltos and the Hyundai Creta. Expect prices to start somewhere between INR 10-10.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Skoda updates and other four-wheeler news.