Skoda Exceeds 1 Million Production Mark in 2025, EVs Drive Strong Growth

Skoda Auto closed 2025 on a high, producing 1,065,000 vehicles globally—its best manufacturing result in six years and a healthy 15 percent jump over the previous year. The brand’s backbone remains its Mladá Boleslav plant in the Czech Republic, which assembled 605,600 vehicles while also building more than 329,000 battery systems for Skoda’s electric and plug-in hybrid models, as well as other Volkswagen Group cars.

Beyond complete vehicles, Skoda’s factories stayed busy producing over 1.03 million transmissions and more than 500,000 engines, underlining the brand’s role as a major industrial hub within the Volkswagen Group. Notably, Mladá Boleslav continues to be the only VW Group plant capable of building internal combustion and electric vehicles on the same production line.

Electric vehicles played a growing role in 2025. The all-electric Elroq compact SUV recorded 112,500 units since series production began in January, while the larger Enyaq SUV reached around 77,000 units during the year.

Other plants also saw strong momentum. Output at Kvasiny climbed to 301,500 vehicles, up from 248,000 in 2024. In India, production more than doubled to 73,800 vehicles, driven by demand for the new Kylaq SUV. Skoda also expanded its footprint in Southeast Asia, opening a new assembly plant in Vietnam with partner Thanh Cong Group, where 2,500 Slavia and Kushaq units were built from kits supplied from India.

Overall, 2025 marked a solid comeback year for Skoda, blending rising EV volumes with strong global manufacturing growth.