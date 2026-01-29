Skoda Kylaq Production Crosses 50,000 Units in India

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) has achieved a major manufacturing milestone with the Skoda Kylaq crossing 50,000 units in production. The achievement highlights the Group’s continued commitment to the Government of India’s Make in India initiative and its growing manufacturing footprint in the country.

The Kylaq has played a key role in SAVWIPL’s strong performance, contributing significantly to the Group’s 36 percent year-on-year growth in 2025. This growth has been driven by increased production scale and higher localisation across its India operations.

To support Kylaq production, SAVWIPL has ramped up capacity at its Chakan manufacturing facility by 30 percent. The Group has also deepened collaboration with domestic suppliers to boost localisation levels, strengthening India’s automotive supply chain while reducing dependence on imports.

The milestone also reflects SAVWIPL’s long-term investment in India, built on over 25 years of developing skilled local talent and a robust manufacturing ecosystem. As the Group continues to expand its product portfolio and manufacturing output in India, it remains focused on localisation, engineering excellence and sustainable growth.