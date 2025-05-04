Singer’s 420hp, 8000rpm Carrera Coupe Is An NA Porsche Dream Reborn

Singer is back—and this time, it’s rewriting the naturally aspirated rulebook. Meet the Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe Reimagined by Singer, a flat-six symphony aimed squarely at purists. Based on the 964, but visually channeling the wide-body Carrera of the '80s, this isn’t just a restomod—it’s a love letter to air-cooled legends, reimagined with Cosworth firepower.

At the heart of it all is a 4.0-litre, Cosworth-breathed flat-six. With four-valve, water-cooled heads, variable valve timing, and a titanium exhaust, it screams all the way to 8000rpm, making 420hp in the process. All that power goes straight to the rear wheels through a slick 6-speed manual that encourages redline chasing. Fancy a more mechanical feel? Add the optional exposed linkage and raised shifter.

Handling is on another level, too. The chassis, co-developed with Red Bull Technologies, ditches weakness for steel and composite reinforcement. Electronically adjustable four-way dampers, a five-mode traction control system, and a front axle lift setup ensure it’s as capable on a twisty canyon road as it is rolling up to a show.

Visually, it’s a stunner. Carbon fibre bodywork with retro cues meets modern aggression—think whale tail or active spoiler, pop-up aux lights, and hollow-spoke wheels. Inside, it’s all class: bucket seats, minimalist tech, and just enough digital to stay useful without killing the vibe.

