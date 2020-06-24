Hyundai Motor India Ltd has recently trademarked ‘Alcazar’ with the Ministry of Commerce & Industry. The Alcazar trademark has been registered under class 12 of trademark classifications in India. Class 12 basically stands for apparatus for locomotion by land, water, and air. The goods and service classification for the trademark mentions it as an automobile of the SUV category. Therefore, it is expected to be the name that 7-seater Creta will carry in India.

The test mules of 7-seater Creta have been spotted during test runs across the globe, and one of them was recently spotted in India as well. However, if the 7-seater Creta will be called Alcazar in the international markets as well, is still not known. But, just like the Creta, it is going to be sold in China with slight tweaks on the inside. The test mules of the 7-seater Creta that were spotted earlier looked identical to the 5-seater version of the car up till C-pillar. Also, they had similar wheelbase as the outgoing Creta.

On the outside, the 7-seater Creta will feature certain changes to get a fresher appeal. It will have a revised design for the radiator grille and the scuff plate on the front facet, while the rear facet will get a major design change. The tailgate will get an upright stance with redesigned tail lamps. Those seen on the test mules were bigger in comparison to the regular Creta. Also, the test mules missed out on the boot-lid mounted stop lamp.

The 7-seater Creta is expected to be offered with same engine options as its 5-seater counterpart. It is expected to be launched in India by the end of this year. Once launched, the 7-seater Creta will take on the likes of upcoming MG Hector Plus and Tata Gravitas in the Indian market. Talking of the prices, it is expected to carry a premium of around Rs. 1.00 lakh over the prices of outgoing Creta.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more updates and other four-wheeler news.