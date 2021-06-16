Second-Gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio Spied Testing In Gurugram - Video

The current-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio has been in the market for seven long years and its now due an update. At the time, the Celerio was the most affordable car in the country to offer an AMT transmission option. That said, the upcoming second-gen model will mark a huge departure from the current model in terms of design, size, platform, powertrain options, features, interior - essentially everything. We recently spotted the second-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio on test in Gurugram, fully camouflaged. yet revealing a few key details. Let's take a closer look at what's in store.

The next-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio will be based on the Heartect platform, the same that underpins the third-gen WagonR. The new Celerio will thus be larger in terms of dimensions in all regards. In terms of design, the new Celerio is a complete departure from the current model's squarish design language. This new spy video only gives us a look at the side and rear profile of the Celerio and at first glance, it does not appear all that different. However, the new Celerio's more rounded design theme is apparent even through the camouflage. We still do not get a look at the face of the new Celerio in this spy video.

Interestingly, the next-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio will be using old-school lift-type door handles in place of the pull-type ones that's found on the current Celerio. In profile, the window line is characterized by a straight-ish shoulder line. At the rear of the new Celerio, the roofline has a slightly swooping effect which makes the rear window appear a little smaller. However, the overall car seems wider when viewed from the rear. The hatchback also gets new wraparound tail lights and a rather simple design for the rear bumper, although it has provisions for reflectors on either side and a number-plate housing.

Previous spy shots had revealed that the next-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio will boast of completely new interiors. The dashboard will feature a new layout and the highlight will be Maruti’s 7-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system. With increased dimensions, the next-gen Celerio will also be roomier than the outgoing car. Other new features could include a revised instrument cluster, new upholstery, automatic climate control and more. The new Celerio could also see parts sharing with several other Maruti Suzuki models including the wing mirrors, control stalks, seats, etc. This test mule was only wearing temporary steel wheels on test, but the production-spec model could come with 13-inch alloy wheels.

Under the hood, the upcoming Celerio will continue to be powered by the current Celerio's 1.0-litre petrol engine that produces 67hp and 90Nm of torque. Maruti Suzuki could also add the 83hp 1.2L petrol engine from the WagonR along with a CNG option in the mix as well. Transmission options will continue to include a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT. The current Celerio is priced from INR 4.41 lakh to INR 5.68 lakh (ex-showroom) and the next-gen model will certainly carry a premium. Expected to launch in the coming months, the new Celerio will continue its rivalry with the likes of the Tata Tiago and the Hyundai Santro.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Maruti Suzuki updates and other four-wheeler news.