Royal Enfield Sales Figures - May 2022

Royal Enfield posted sales of 63,643 motorcycles in the month of May 2022, against the sale of 27,294 motorcycles for the same month last year.

The company registered a remarkable growth of over 133% in sales over the pandemic affected May 2021. Continuing its international growth momentum, the brand sold its highest eve r- 10,118 motorcycles in overseas markets, marking a YoY growth of over 40%.

Royal Enfield continued its stable performance in the domestic market and posted an improvement over April 2022.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, Eicher Motors' total revenue from operations was at an all-time high at INR 3,193 crores, up by 8.6% as compared to INR 2,940 crores in the corresponding quarter of FY 2020-21.

EBITDA was INR 757 crores, up by 19.3% as compared to INR 634 crores in the same quarter of the previous financial year. Profit after tax was INR610 crores, an increase of 16% as compared to INR 526 crores during the same period last year. During the quarter, Royal Enfield recorded sales of 182,125 motorcycles, down by 10.4% from 203,343 motorcycles sold during the same period in FY 2020-21.