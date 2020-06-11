Royal Enfield reopens 90% of retail network in India - IAB Report

Royal Enfield has reopened 90% of its retail network in India. The Chennai-based two-wheeler company has resumed the sales and service operations in more than 850 dealerships nationwide.

Royal Enfield had temporarily shut down its operations in the country because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company’s facilities, offices, and stores remained closed between 22 March and 5 May 2020 in compliance with the Indian Government’s guidelines. Since 6 May, Royal Enfield has gradually restarted its commercial and manufacturing operations in a phased manner.

As of today (11 June 2020), more than 850 dealerships and 425 studio stores across India have reopened. While most of them are fully operational, the stores in certain cities are functioning partially or on alternate days as advised by the local authority guidelines.

All Royal Enfield stores and service centres follow the prescribed safety precautions, including sanitisation of the facility and display and test vehicles, mandatory use of face masks, and thermal screening at the entrance for staff and visitors. All commercial transactions at the stores and service centres will be accepted through online/digital payments only. The customer lounge at the stores and workshops and the apparel trial rooms will remain closed for now.

In other news, Royal Enfield has introduced Contactless Purchase and Contactless Service options in India. The company has taken these initiatives to enhance customer satisfaction and ensure their maximum safety and convenience.

Speaking about the initiatives, Mr Lalit Malik, Chief Commercial Officer, Royal Enfield, said:

Our focus is to bring more value and engagement to our customers across all levels of brand interaction to create an involved purchase and ownership experience that is seamless and hassle-free. These initiatives will ensure the safety of our customers and give them more options to be connected with the brand, without compromising on the ownership experience. We have created an engaging and convenient online approach that brings the world of Royal Enfield to the customer’s fingertips and allows him or her to remain connected with the brand.

