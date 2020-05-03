The Royal Enfield Kx V-twin bobber concept that was introduced at EICMA 2018 grabbed many eyeballs. Inspired by Royal Enfield's original Model KX of the late 1930s, the Kx V-twin bobber concept has features like an elongated fuel tank, low-slung design, girder front fork, single leather-wrapped seat, all of which make enthusiasts fall in love with it.

Royal Enfield had confirmed that the Kx Concept is only a concept meant to showcase the prowess and creativity of the engineers and designers at the company. The V-twin bobber has not been designed for production. However, it could serve as an inspiration for design language in the future product portfolio.

More than 1.5 years later after the Kx Concept's debut, Mark Wells, Head of Product Strategy and Industrial Design at Royal Enfield, spoke about it and reaffirmed that it isn’t going into production. “The Kx concept bike, shown at the 2018 EICMA show, was just sticky-backed plastic, bottle tops and string… and some slightly more advanced forms of prototyping. But it’s certainly not a production motorcycle,” Wells told BikeSocial recently.

Those of you who were still waiting for the Royal Enfield Kx V-twin bobber concept to become a reality, there’s your answer.

Wells, who works out of Royal Enfield’s technology centre at Bruntingthorpe Proving Ground near Leicester and is a part of a 160-strong team linked directly to the company’s worldwide HQs and three Indian factories, also said that Royal Enfield motorcycles are not old-fashioned but authentic. “There are things that we design that pick up on cues from the past, but there are modern features like discs and ABS that mean a Royal Enfield of today has many things that tell you it’s not an old-fashioned motorcycle,” he said.