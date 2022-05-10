Royal Enfield Presents Special Sculpture for Indian Army

Royal Enfield celebrated its long-standing association with the Indian Army with a special commemorative sculpture - the "Tornadoes Wall". The structure was inaugurated on May 7th, 2022 by Lt Gen MKS Yadav, SM, DGST and Mr. Jayapradeep V, Head-Business Markets, India+, Royal Enfield.

The inauguration was also attended by Mr Tejender Singh Baoni, the sculptor of the monument. The Tornadoes Wall is a mark of respect to the unrelenting valor and bravery of the soldiers of the Indian Army which stands tall in the Centre of Bengaluru. The team also unveiled the Tornadoes Coffee Table Book, which illustrates the rich history and achievements of the team since its inception.

Royal Enfield has been associated with the Indian Armed Forces since 1952 when it first started providing motorcycles to the Indian army. Till today, Royal Enfield continues to be the largest supplier of motorcycles to the armed forces and has also played a vital role in Tornadoes history, when the team performed their first stunt on a Royal Enfield Bullet 350 in 1967.