Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Gets 3 New Colours

Royal Enfield introduces three vibrant new colourways for the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. The Fireball variant gets two new additions with the Fireball Blue and the Fireball Matt Green, and a head-turning Supernova Red makes a bold debut in the top-end models.

The new Fireball Matt Green is a stunning new colourway that sports a matt-finish green fuel tank with matching side panel stickers and green rim tapes on the alloys.

The Fireball Blue sports a deep, vibrant, gloss-finish blue fuel tank, with accentuated yellow badging on the tank, along with matching yellow side panel stickers and tyre rim tapes.

The Supernova Red sports a dual tone premium regal red and black colour fuel tank and matching side panels.

Speaking about the success of the Meteor 350 and about the introduction of new colourways, B. Govindarajan, Executive Director, Royal Enfield, said:

The launch of the Meteor 350 marked a very important milestone in our journey. The introduction of an all-new cruiser motorcycle on an all-new, ground-up engine platform was an important transition for the brand. Over the last two years, the Meteor 350 has set new benchmarks in the entry-level cruiser segment in India, and has been making rapid in-roads into the global markets as well, while picking up awards and accolades along the way. The addition of new exciting colourways on the Meteor 350 make it a more compelling choice for our customers across the world.

https://12mua.net/threads/500-trieu-nen-mua-xe-cu-gi-tot-nhat-tai-viet-nam.1192408/

https://www.sr20forum.com/threads/should-you-buy-a-used-car-or-a-new-car-in-the-philippines.298539/

https://minitrucktalk.com/threads/do-you-want-to-buy-a-suzuki-car-in-the-philippines.22021/