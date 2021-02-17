Interesting Royal Enfield Himalayan Touring Accessories to Check Out

Even though the Royal Enfield Himalayan is a good adventure tourer, it can be made even a better one by adding some accessories. With an ocean of aftermarket parts available, riders might get confused as to what to pick and what to not. Well, we’ve come across an informative video that might be able to help you out a bit. It shows some interesting Royal Enfield Himalayan touring accessories that you should definitely check out.

The video has been uploaded by YouTuber Uncle Voodoo. We can see that the Royal Enfield Himalayan in the footage is carrying numerous accessories. To begin with, the owner has increased the height of the front fender by adding 10mm spacers. This should prevent mud/sludge from getting accumulated between the tyre and the fender. Moving on, there is a headlight grille in place to protect the headlamp from dirt and debris that one might encounter while riding off-road and on highways.

Also Read: New Royal Enfield Himalayan: What Makes it Better than Old Model?

Some riders have had reported that the stock windscreen of the Himalayan directs the wind right onto their helmets which becomes difficult to manage and could result in neckache. Perhaps, to solve that problem, a smaller windscreen has been installed here. Then we’ve got Barkbuster knuckle guards, a 12V charger socket, a USB charger socket, and a small receipt holder placed on the frame behind the triple tree.

Apart from that, we can also see a high-quality mobile holder with arrangements to damp out the vibrations. There are two large jerry cans mounted on the front rack. The stock rearview mirrors are swapped with aftermarket ones that offer better visibility behind and freedom of adjustment. The owner has also added a rear brake master cylinder protector. The taillamp appears to have been taken from either the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 or the Continental GT 650. The indicators are round in shape and add a retro look.

For the luggage, hard case panniers with their respective racks are fitted. The rear carrier is also new. It is much larger than the stock one and also appears to be much sturdier. It could carry a good amount of load, too.

So these were some of the Royal Enfield Himalayan touring accessories that one should check out. Did you find anything useful for your motorcycle and needs? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you have made any other modification to your Himalayan, do share with us that, too.

For more such interesting stories, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.