Royal Enfield Himalayan Odyssey Returns After 3 Years - Details Here

Royal Enfield has announced the dates for the much-awaited Himalayan Odyssey 2022.

Returning after three years, Himalayan Odyssey is one of the biggest motorcycle rides of its kind in the world, which will see over 70 participants traversing the mighty Himalayan terrain, covering a distance of close to 2,700 kilometres in 18 days on their Royal Enfield motorcycles.

To be held from July 2 to July 18, 2022, it will bring riders from across India together and provide them with an unlimited supply of breathtaking views of intimidating terrain throughout the journey. Registrations are now open online at the RE website.

The 18th edition of the Himalayan Odyssey will be flagged off from Delhi and traverse towards Umling La - the new highest motorable road in the world at 19,024 feet above sea level. The expedition will follow two routes and while both the groups will be flagged off from Delhi together, each will ride on different routes before finally converging at Leh. Through the ride, the participants will traverse across the picturesque regions of the Himalayas in Ladakh as well as Spiti. While both the regions will throw hostile challenges at the riders in terms of weather and terrain, the riders will also get to experience an adventure like no other.

With a view to reducing the impact on the fragile ecosystem of the Himalayas, this edition of the Himalayan Odyssey will continue to bring awareness to the Royal Enfield journey of sustainability. While traversing through some of the roughest terrains, and highest mountain passes in the world, navigating through empty stretches of pristine landscape and rock-strewn pathways, this year the Himalayan Odyssey contingent will also be strongly propagating the concept of a sustainable motorcycle journey.