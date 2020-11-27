Royal Enfield Himalayan Adventure Edition announced in the UK

Royal Enfield has joined hands with its UK distributor Moto GB and come up with the Adventure Edition of the Himalayan. This special model of the dual-sport motorcycle comes pre-loaded with several accessories to make it adventure-ready from the dealership itself.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan Adventure Edition is equipped with black engine crash guards to protect the 411cc single-cylinder powerhouse that produces 24.5 bhp at 6500 rpm and 32 Nm at 4000 - 4500 rpm. Mated to this mill is a 5-speed gearbox. The Adventure Edition of the motorcycle also features knuckle guards. The biggest addition in the Royal Enfield Himalayan Adventure Edition is the set of aluminium panniers. They are installed along with the brackets to provide the necessary and safe luggage space for keeping your belongings.

Pricing for the Himalayan Adventure starts at GBP 4,799 (INR 4.73 lakh) which is an additional GBP 400 (INR 39,446) over the price of the base model. It is a limited edition model so interested buyers should contact the dealerships to reserve one or arrange a test ride.

Apart from the added bolt-on accessories, no other changes have been made in the Royal Enfield Himalayan Adventure Edition. It has the same half-duplex split cradle frame, 41mm front telescopic forks with 200mm of travel, rear monoshock with 180mm of travel, and more. The motorcycle runs on a 21-in front and 17-in rear wheel which are wrapped around by knobbier tyres. The braking duties are handled by a 300mm disc at the front and 240mm disc at the rear. Dual-channel ABS is also present as a safety feature.

In other news, Royal Enfield has recently launched the new Meteor 350 in India. The motorcycle has also made its way to Thailand and is expected to start arriving in other international markets in the first quarter of 2021.

