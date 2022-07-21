Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup Season 2 Registrations Now Open

After a spectacular first season, Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup is back for another season. Registrations for season 2 of India's only retro-racing championship are now open.

The Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup was created to aid accessible entry into track racing for new entrants as well as experienced racers. The overwhelming response to the maiden season last year is a testament to how the brand has successfully introduced a unique genre of motorcycle racing in India.

This year, the format of the championship has been changed to a Pro-Am Series with 10 professional and 15 amateur riders competing together on the same grid. As part of the JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship 2022, the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup Season 2 will be conducted in accordance with the regulations of the Federation of Motorsports Club of India (FMSCI) in 3 rounds and 8 races of nail-biting racing starting September 2022 and culminating in December 2022.

The registration process for the Continental GT Cup Season 2 will be open till 27th July, 2022. The participants will be able to register under one of the two categories: Professional and Amateurs based on the eligibility criteria. From the registered participants, 25 professional and 75 amateur racers will make it to the Rider Selection Programme at Kari Motor Speedway, Coimbatore on 12th August and 25 fastest riders (10 professional and 15 amateurs) will ultimately make it to the race rounds.

The battle for the Continental GT Cup season 2 will spread across 3 rounds and 8 races with the first 2 being held at the Kari Motor Speedway, Coimbatore, the first round from September 16-18 and the second round from October 28-30 followed by the Grand Finale from December 16-18, 2022 at the Buddh International Circuit, Greater Noida.