Royal Enfield begins Custom World Live web series [Video]

Royal Enfield has started a Custom World Live web series on YouTube. It is basically a talk show which invites extremely talented custom motorcycle builders from across the world to talk about their builds based on Royal Enfield motorcycles.

The Custom World program was born around 4 years ago. The whole idea behind it was to share custom-built Royal Enfield motorcycles created by custom builders around the world. It emphasises on how Royal Enfield bikes prove to be the perfect base for customisation. It also helps spread brand awareness.

In the very first episode of Royal Enfield Custom World Live web series, that went live on YouTube on 27 April 2020, Adrian Sellers, who runs the customisation program at the oldest continuous-production motorcycle manufacturer in the world, introduces Winston Yeh of Rough Crafts. Winston is known for his supreme and unique custom builds and this time he talks about a Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 which he modified into something very artistic - the Midas Royale.

Winston has been in the motorcycle customisation business for the last 10 years. For the Midas Royale, he took inspiration from retro endurance racing motorcycles. He implemented that concept and modernised things a bit to come up with the gorgeous Midas Royale. Apart from the bike’s exquisite bodywork, we are also blown away by the seamless and beautiful exhausts. The Midas Royale is indeed one of the best-looking customised Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 bikes that we have seen. During the episode of Custom World Live web series, Winston also answered many questions from the audience.

The second episode of the Royal Enfield Custom World Live web series is scheduled for Monday, 5 May 2020. In that episode, Adrian will talk with the UK-based Old Empire Motorcycles who specialises in the design and creation of handmade custom motorcycles, parts and attire.