Royal Enfield Collabs With Meta to Promote Pure Motorcycling Culture

Royal Enfield announced a partnership with Meta, for a branded content campaign that creates a unique canvas of ‘pure motorcycling culture’ through the lens of young and dynamic content creators.

Fueled by the newly launched Royal Enfield Hunter 350, this collaboration aims to capture all the intense flavors of motorcycling through the eyes of budding and vibrant content creators.

As part of this partnership, Royal Enfield will partner with Meta’s creator education and enablement program, ‘Born on Instagram’, and will see 40+ creators from the program engage with the brand. This collaboration is one of the key facets of the overall marketing campaign for the Hunter 350, allowing Royal Enfield to tap into a new set of audience and younger demographics. With a deep understanding of the brand and the dynamics of the new motorcycle, the results were a spectacular blend of originality of the young creators and the pure vibe and appeal of the new Hunter 350.

This partnership has been enabled in context to Royal Enfield's ‘Shot of Motorcycling’ campaign that brings together all the intense flavours of pure motorcycling in a new geometry to some of the coolest neighborhoods.

For Meta, the ‘Born on Instagram’ creator education and enablement program helps creators manage their presence on the platform, create better content, grow using Instagram's diverse tools and earn through branded content.