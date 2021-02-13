Modified Royal Enfield Classic 350 Fitted With Digital Meter [Video]

One of the reasons why the Royal Enfield Classic 350 is so popular among the masses, as well as motorcycle customisers, is its simple construction. Things are so uncomplicated that the bike does not even feature a fuel gauge or trip meter. Its instrument cluster consists of an analogue speedometer with inbuilt odometer and a few tell-tale lights. While the newer iterations do come fitted with a low-fuel indicator and ABS malfunction light, earlier models used to have an ammeter instead.

Perhaps, after getting annoyed by this simplicity, a Royal Enfield Classic 350 owner decided to get some modifications done on his motorcycle. Along with many other mods, he also went ahead with a fully-digital meter which can be seen in detail in the video above that has been uploaded by YouTuber Ayush Verma.

We can infer from the video that this particular Royal Enfield Classic 350 is a 2014 model. Several modifications have been incorporated to make it look brand-new. It has received a fresh paint job which is similar to the Stealth Black colour option available with the current dual-channel ABS model. The motorcycle also runs on aftermarket alloy wheels. The stock indicator bulbs have been replaced with LED units. The headlamp is also full-LED and flaunts an amber outer ring when illuminated. While no mechanical changes have been implemented, an aftermarket exhaust has indeed been added.

Now, coming to the showstopper, the fully-digital meter. Even though it is an aftermarket part, it seems that it has been designed for the Classic 350 because it fits perfectly in place of the stock speedometer. It has a small screen which shows information such as speed, fuel gauge. It also contains various indicators like turn signal, high beam, neutral, and low-fuel. There’s also a trip meter which can be toggled by an external switch mounted on the handlebar.

While there aren’t a plethora of features available in the fully-digital meter, it contains most of the basic elements. It also enhances the overall appeal of the motorcycle. What do you have to say about it? Let us know with a comment below.

