Royal Enfield announces limited-edition, hand painted helmets

Royal Enfield has announced the launch of limited-edition, hand-painted helmets. The helmets, which are available in half- and full-face design, are limited to just 200 units.

Both helmets feature a gloss black base paint that is enhanced by hand-painted Madras stripes – a styling feature that the two-wheeler brand uses on its motorcycle. The contrasting gold-coloured stripes look quite subtle, yet appealing. The dark exterior paint is complemented by a dual-tone, leather-style finish to the interior pads that add a retro-look to the overall design. The helmets, as visible in the photographs, are ISI certified.

The company stated on its website:

The thick-and-thin pinstripes, also called Madras stripes, stand for simplicity, authenticity and craftsmanship… A tradition that started over a century ago is still practiced in Madras. One brush, two strokes and a distinctive identity that has made Royal Enfield Bullet stand out. This new collection features 200 helmets, each with the stripes, hand-painted the original way.

Royal Enfield has remained quiet about the pricing of the helmets, although interested buyers can register on the company’s website (helmets listed under Apparel tab) to get access to the sale. As mentioned, above, the helmets are limited to just 200 units, and they could sell out quickly.

Apart from the limited edition helmets, Royal Enfield also offers a wide range of riding gear and apparel through its website and stores. The company offers customization options for the helmets through a configurator. The customization options range from the decals to choice of internal fabric colour. The feature, however, is currently available for open face helmets only.

The riding gear includes helmets, riding jackets, pants, gloves and boots. The apparel, on the other hand, includes t-shirts, shirts, wallets, belts, bags and coffee mugs.

In other updates, Royal Enfield has added as many as 16 optional silencer assembly options for the BS-III and BS-IV compliant Classic 350 motorcycles. The accessories, which could be added right from the booking page on the company’s website, allow the buyers to customize their motorcycles as per their choice. All silencer assembly options are fully compliant with noise and emissions norms. The company claims a 40% lower weight than the standard silencer system. The exhaust systems are backed by a two-year warranty.