Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 launched in India, listed on official website

Royal Enfield has launched the Bullet 350 BS6 in India for a starting price of INR 1.21 lakh*. The company has listed the new motorcycle on its website.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 Specs

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 is powered by an upgraded 346 cc single-cylinder engine with a fuel-injection system. This revised engine produces 19.1 BHP of maximum power at 5,250 rpm and 28 Nm of peak torque at 4000 rpm. The transmission here is the familiar 5-speed unit. To comply with the stricter BS6 emission norms, the Bullet 350 BS6 has a bigger cat-con located in the exhaust header pipe. It is easily visible and perhaps, is one of the elements that help in differentiating between the Bullet 350's BS4 and BS6 models.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 Features

The new Bullet 350 BS6 doesn’t include any extra goodies. Like the BS4 version, it has round headlight with a chrome mask, tiny fog lamps on either side of the headlamp, single-piece tubular handlebar, single-piece seat, chrome exhaust, classic rearview mirrors, etc.

Even the cycle parts are unchanged. 35 mm telescopic forks and 5-step preload-adjustable twin shock absorbers handle the suspension duties at the front and rear respectively. The braking setup includes a 280 mm front disc with a 2-piston brake calliper and a 153 mm drum brake at the rear. There is also a single-channel ABS.

Also Read: Production-ready Royal Enfield Meteor 350 leaked, to be launched soon

Royal Enfiled Bullet 350 BS6 Colours, Variants, and Prices

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 is available in two variants - Standard and ES (Electric Start). The Standard variant has four colour options - Black, Forest Green, Bullet Silver and Onyx Black. The Silver and Onyx Black colour options retail at INR 1,21,583* whereas the Black and Forest Green colour options have been priced at INR 1,27,750*. On the other hand, the Bullet 350 ES BS6 is available in three colour options - Jet Black, Regal Red and Royal Blue - and all of them cost the same - INR 1,37,194*.

For more Royal Enfield news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi