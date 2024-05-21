Rizon Unveils Two New All-Electric Truck Models at ACT Expo 2024

Daimler Truck's all-electric brand, Rizon, has expanded its lineup with the introduction of the e18Mx and e18Lx models at the 2024 Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in Las Vegas. These new Class 4 to 5 trucks are designed to enhance urban and local deliveries with increased payload capacities and innovative features.

Increased Payload and Advanced Features

The e18Mx and e18Lx trucks boast an upgraded payload capacity of 18,850 pounds, surpassing the current models' 17,995 pounds. This enhancement aligns with Rizon's commitment to providing fleet operators with more efficient zero-emission vehicles, reducing the number of trips needed for local deliveries.

Leading Warranty for 2025 Models

Starting with the 2025 model year, Rizon trucks will come with an enhanced warranty package. This includes 8 years/120,000 miles coverage for the powertrain and high-voltage electrical equipment, and 8 years/185,000 miles for the high-voltage batteries, setting a new standard in the industry.

Optimized for Urban Deliveries

Rizon's battery-electric trucks are ideal for urban and last-mile deliveries. They offer up to 160 miles on a single charge and support both Level 2 AC and DC fast charging. These trucks come with customizable body options, including box trucks and stake beds, and feature a tight turning radius suitable for city driving. Standard safety features include collision avoidance systems.

ACT Expo 2024 Highlights

At this year's ACT Expo, Rizon's booth will feature an interactive display, including an e18M with a dump body from Valew, a bare chassis, and an opportunity to test drive an e18L box truck. This marks Rizon's first anniversary since its debut, following the initial customer handovers in March 2024 and the brand's entry into the Canadian market in April 2024.

"We’re excited to celebrate our first anniversary at the ACT Expo and to introduce our new 2025 models," said Andreas Deuschle, Global Head of Rizon Truck. "With increased payload capacity and an upgraded warranty, Rizon is advancing its mission to provide the best solutions for our customers' businesses."