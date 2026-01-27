Mercedes-Benz NextGenH2 Truck Revealed Ahead of 2026 Pilot Run

Daimler Truck has unveiled the Mercedes-Benz NextGenH2 Truck, its latest hydrogen fuel cell semi-trailer tractor, which is set to enter small-series production at the Wörth plant in Germany. Around 100 units will be deployed with selected customers from the end of 2026 as part of a real-world validation programme.

The NextGenH2 Truck uses liquid hydrogen, enabling a driving range of over 1,000 km on a single fill. Two on-board tanks can store up to 85 kg of hydrogen, while refuelling takes just 10 to 15 minutes using the sLH2 refuelling standard developed jointly by Daimler Truck and Linde.

Powering the truck is the cellcentric BZA150 fuel cell system, a twin-stack setup producing a combined 300 kW. The fuel cell technology has been developed by cellcentric, a joint venture between Daimler Truck and Volvo Group. Several key components are shared with the battery-electric Mercedes-Benz eActros 600, including the integrated e-axle, ProCabin design, and the brand’s latest safety systems.

The development and deployment programme is backed by €226 million in funding from the German Federal Ministry of Transport, along with support from the states of Rhineland-Palatinate and Baden-Württemberg. Daimler Truck is targeting full series production of hydrogen fuel cell trucks in the early 2030s.