Mitsubishi Fuso Launches eCanter Electric Truck in the UAE

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC), part of Daimler Truck, has officially introduced the eCanter all-electric light-duty truck in the United Arab Emirates. The regional debut took place in Dubai in collaboration with authorised distributor Al Habtoor Motors, bringing together customers and key stakeholders from the commercial vehicle industry.

Billed as Japan’s first mass-produced electric light-duty truck, the eCanter has already been rolled out across several global markets. It is aimed squarely at urban-focused operations such as city logistics, municipal services and last-mile delivery, where zero-emission mobility is becoming increasingly critical.

The eCanter offers zero tailpipe emissions, significantly lower noise levels and reduced operating costs compared to conventional diesel trucks. To suit a wide range of business needs, the electric truck is available with multiple battery configurations and flexible body options, allowing operators to customise range, payload and application.

Under the skin, the eCanter is based on Fuso’s proven light-duty truck platform, paired with an electric driveline and a suite of advanced safety and driver-assistance systems. Its arrival in the UAE reflects growing regional demand for cleaner commercial transport solutions and aligns with the country’s broader push towards sustainable mobility and reduced urban emissions.

