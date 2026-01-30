Daimler Truck Showcases 1,000 km Hydrogen Truck in Berlin

Daimler Truck has highlighted its long-haul decarbonisation strategy during a meeting in Berlin between CEO Karin Rådström and German Federal Minister of Transport Patrick Schnieder. As part of the visit, the company presented its new Mercedes-Benz NextGenH2 fuel cell truck, underlining hydrogen’s role in zero-emission freight transport.

Powered by liquid hydrogen, the NextGenH2 truck is designed for long-distance operations and offers a driving range of over 1,000 km even when fully loaded. Daimler Truck plans to build a limited series of 100 units at its Wörth am Rhein manufacturing facility in Rhineland-Palatinate, with customer deployment scheduled to begin from late 2026. Development of the truck has been supported by funding from the Federal Ministry of Transport, along with the state governments of Rhineland-Palatinate and Baden-Württemberg.

During the discussions, Daimler Truck stressed the importance of aligned policy frameworks that connect CO₂ reduction targets with the rapid expansion of charging and hydrogen refuelling infrastructure. The company pointed to Germany’s decision to extend toll exemptions for zero-emission trucks until mid-2031 as a positive step, urging similar measures to be adopted across Europe.

Daimler Truck also emphasised the strategic value of hydrogen and fuel cell technologies for Europe’s industrial competitiveness. According to the company, building a strong regional supplier ecosystem could reduce reliance on Asian manufacturers while strengthening local value creation. Clear and stable political frameworks, Daimler Truck said, are essential to provide investment certainty and accelerate the development of the hydrogen value chain.