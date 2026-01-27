Ashok Leyland Revives TAURUS and HIPPO for a New-Age Trucking Era

Ashok Leyland has brought back two of its most iconic truck nameplates—TAURUS and HIPPO—reintroducing them in modern, re-engineered forms for today’s commercial transport needs. The legendary badges, long associated with strength and reliability, now return with next-generation technology, marking a major milestone for the brand’s heavy-duty portfolio.

Positioned as flagships in their segments, the revived TAURUS leads Ashok Leyland’s high-horsepower tipper range, while HIPPO anchors the tractor-trailer lineup. Both trucks are built on the company’s advanced AVTR modular truck platform, enabling multiple configurations and flexible feature options to suit diverse fleet applications across India.

Designed for higher productivity and better lifecycle value, the new TAURUS and HIPPO focus on improved uptime, enhanced fuel efficiency, and greater driver comfort. The upgrades are aimed at delivering stronger profitability for fleet operators while meeting the evolving demands of infrastructure, logistics, and industrial transport.

With the revival of two legendary names, Ashok Leyland blends heritage with modern engineering, offering trucks that are rugged at heart but future-ready in technology. Bookings and deliveries for the new TAURUS and HIPPO range are now open across Ashok Leyland dealerships nationwide.