Repsol Edition of Honda Hornet 2.0 and Dio 125 Launched in India

Honda has launched the Repsol Edition of the Hornet 2.0 and Dio 125 in India at Rs. 1,40,000 and Rs. 92,300 (ex-showroom) respectively.

The all-new Hornet 2.0 Repsol Edition flaunts an aggressive design with cutting-edge graphics. It features an attractive dual-tone colour amalgamation of Ross White & Vibrant Orange with Repsol racing stripes on the body panels and alloy wheels. The Hornet 2.0’s forward leaning aerodynamic styling and bulky fuel tank exhibit dominance and a muscular road presence.

With a powerful 184.40cc, 4 stroke, single-cylinder BSVI OBD2 compliant PGM-FI engine that churns out 12.70 kW and 15.9 Nm, the Hornet 2.0 boasts thrilling performance and even sports a new assist slipper clutch which eases upshifts & manages rear wheel lock-up on hard down shifts while decelerating, thereby enhancing the rider’s safety.

The all-new Dio 125 Repsol Edition boasts a stylish dual-tone colour combination of Ross White & Vibrant Orange. Its sporty front design with edgy LED headlamp and a sleek position lamp uplifts the style statement while the blacked-out dual tip muffler adds to the sporty DNA and produces an exhilarating exhaust note.

At the heart of Honda’s smart and stylish Dio 125 lies a 123.92cc, 4 stroke, single-cylinder BSVI OBD2 compliant PGM-FI engine that develops 6.09 kW and 10.4 Nm. Making every ride a comfortable, safe and convenient experience, it gets Combi-Brake System (CBS) with Equalizer, a 12-inch front wheel with telescopic suspension and a 3-step adjustable rear suspension.