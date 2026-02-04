Renault Twingo E-Tech Electric Set for UK Preview in London

Renault is bringing the Twingo E-Tech electric to the UK spotlight with its first public appearance at rnlt London Battersea, the brand’s concept store inside Battersea Power Station. The compact EV will be on display from 7 to 15 February, giving UK buyers an early look ahead of order books opening later this year.

Visitors keen on getting ahead of the queue can opt for the newly introduced £100 R Pass, which offers priority access along with a few exclusive perks. These include a miniature Twingo model and access to a dedicated concierge service.

Positioned as an affordable urban EV, the Twingo E-Tech electric is targeting a starting price below £20,000. It is expected to deliver a WLTP range of up to 163 miles, thanks to its lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, paired with a 60kW electric motor. Renault has also confirmed features such as One Pedal driving and the OpenR Link infotainment system with Google built-in, underlining its city-friendly, tech-focused approach.

At the Battersea showcase, the Twingo E-Tech electric will sit alongside the Renault 5 E-Tech electric and Renault 4 E-Tech electric, completing Renault’s new-generation small EV lineup.

With its compact footprint, accessible pricing, and modern tech, the Twingo E-Tech electric is shaping up to be Renault’s next big play in the affordable electric city car space.