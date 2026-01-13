Renault Filante Unveiled as New Global Hybrid Flagship

Renault has taken the wraps off the Filante, a new E-segment hybrid crossover that will headline the brand’s international lineup under its 2027 International Game Plan, aimed squarely at markets outside Europe. Positioned as Renault’s global flagship, the Filante will be built at Renault Korea’s Busan facility and sits on the CMA platform, developed in collaboration with Alliance partners.

Powering the Filante is Renault’s E-Tech 250 full-hybrid system, delivering 250 ps and blending efficiency with the performance expected from a flagship crossover. Renault is targeting the highly competitive E segment, which currently accounts for 26.2 per cent of the South Korean market, underlining the model’s strategic importance.

The rollout begins with South Korea in March 2026, followed by an expansion into Latin American markets such as Colombia, Chile and Uruguay. The Gulf States are next in line, with a launch planned for early 2027. The Filante will join models like the Kardian, Duster, Boreal and Koleos, as Renault pushes ahead with plans to introduce eight new vehicles outside Europe between 2024 and 2027.

On the tech front, the Filante debuts three new driver assistance systems for Renault: Emergency Steering Assist, a Smart Rearview Mirror, and Child Presence Detection, reflecting the brand’s focus on safety and everyday usability. Inside, the crossover adopts a lounge-inspired cabin, highlighted by comfortable seating and customisable ambient lighting aimed at delivering a premium in-car experience.

The name Filante is a nod to Renault’s heritage, referencing the Étoile Filante prototype that set speed records at Bonneville in 1956, as well as the Filante Record electric concept revealed in 2025—linking past innovation with Renault’s global future.