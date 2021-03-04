2021 Renault Triber To Get Dual-Tone Colours & More Features

The Triber has been a successful product for Renault India. The sub-compact model is India’s first modular MPV which gets a removable third row of seats to liberate additional boot space. In fact, currently, there is no other sub-4-metre vehicle that offers the capacity to seat seven passengers. To this effect, the Renault Triber has been an instrumental product for Renault to penetrate into tier II and tier III cities, a demography that hugely appreciates a high seating capacity at an affordable package.

Not one to sit on its laurels, Renault India now seems to be gearing up for the launch of the 2021 Triber with a few minor, but very tasteful updates. A recently leaked document has revealed a few interesting details about the 2021 Renault Triber. Renault will be updating the mini MPV with dual-tone colour options, but the same will be limited to only the top-spec RXZ trim. The carmaker will also introduce a Cedar Brown colour option that will likely replace the now-discontinued Red colour shade. All the colour options will be offered with a black contrasting roof on the top-spec dual-tone RXZ trim.

Apart from new paint schemes, the 2021 Renault Triber will also get LED turn indicators for the ORVMs and a dual-horn setup. Updates are not just limited to the outside as on the inside, the MPV will benefit from the addition of steering-mounted controls and a height-adjustable driver’s seat. The Triber already comes pretty well loaded and the upcoming set of updates should help the budget model look and feel a tad more upmarket. The highlights of the current model's features list include Projector headlamps, LED DRLs, 14-inch alloy wheels, LED instrument cluster, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, passive keyless entry and more.

There will, however, be no mechanical changes for the MPV. Powering the 2021 Renault Triber will be the familiar BR10 1.0-litre, three-cylinder Dual VVT naturally-aspirated petrol engine that produces a maximum power of 72 PS at 6,250 rpm and a peak torque of 96 Nm at 3,500 rpm. For transmission duties, there will be options of a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT gearbox. The engine has been the only sore point of the Triber as it feels a bit underpowered. This issue will likely be resolved when Renault introduces the 1.0L turbo-petrol engine on the Triber, the same that's offered with the Kiger.

The 100hp, 1.0L turbo-petrol engine is long due on the Triber, but it doesn't look like it will be introduced in the coming months. As for this current update, Renault is yet to announce the launch date for the 2021 Triber. Currently priced between INR 5.20 lakh - INR 7.50 lakh (ex-showroom), the Triber is easily more affordable than many B-segment hatchbacks. The updated model will continue to hold this advantage but could command a marginal premium over the existing model. The Renault Triber rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Swift, Ford Figo, and Maruti WagonR, but offers practicality like no other.

