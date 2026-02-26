Volvo EX30 Updated with New Entry Variant, V2L Tech & Fresh Interiors

Volvo Cars has rolled out a series of updates for the Volvo EX30, adding a new entry-level powertrain, vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability, and refreshed interior options for the upcoming model year.

The new base variant packs a 110 kW (150 PS) motor paired with a 51 kWh battery, offering a claimed range of 339 km. Buyers can also opt for a larger 69 kWh battery, extending the range up to 476 km. The addition of V2L functionality means the EX30 can now power external devices—handy for everything from e-bikes to weekend camping gear.

Volvo has also updated the cabin with two new themes. The ‘Harvest’ interior features light-coloured recycled textile upholstery, while the ‘Black’ option brings a darker, more premium feel with Nordico upholstery. The EX30 Black Edition now pairs this new Black interior with multiple exterior colour choices.

On the tech front, a new software update introduces a redesigned interface with a customisable content bar, aiming to make everyday usability more intuitive. Volvo confirms that both V2L functionality and the updated user experience will be rolled out via over-the-air updates to new and existing EX30 customers by summer.

Additionally, the rugged EX30 Cross Country lineup expands with a new Plus trim and a single-motor variant, broadening its appeal for buyers looking for a more lifestyle-focused electric SUV.