Next-Gen Toyota Fortuner Spied With ADAS Upgrade

The upcoming Toyota Fortuner has been spotted testing overseas, offering a fresh look at its updated design. While earlier sightings only revealed the rear, new spy shots now showcase the SUV’s front-end changes—and there’s a key upgrade that could shake up the segment.

Up front, the Fortuner gets a redesigned grille with polygonal slats, sleeker headlamps and updated DRLs. However, the biggest highlight is the visible ADAS module, hinting at the introduction of advanced driver assistance systems—likely Level 2. This marks a significant step forward for the SUV, especially as it faces increasing competition from rivals like the MG Majestor.

Despite its premium pricing, the Fortuner continues to enjoy strong demand thanks to its rugged appeal and proven reliability. The addition of ADAS could further strengthen its position among buyers seeking both capability and modern tech.

Mechanically, the new Fortuner is expected to remain unchanged. It will likely continue with the 2.7-litre petrol (164bhp/245Nm), 2.8-litre diesel 2WD (201bhp/420Nm manual, 500Nm automatic), and 2.8-litre diesel AWD options. Improvements to ride quality are also anticipated in the updated model.

With subtle design tweaks and a major tech upgrade, the next-gen Fortuner looks set to stay firmly on top of its game.

